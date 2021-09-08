Rules set to make N.J. ban on criminal past in housing discrimination official

Some landlords say the law goes too far

Social justice advocates had pushed the legislation as a way to extend the protection against discrimination based on race, religion, national origin or sex provided by the 1968 Fair Housing Act to those with criminal convictions. Apartment owners’ representatives said they supported the idea, but that the legislation went too far in giving civil rights protections to ex-offenders and imposing draconian financial penalties for violations of the law.

The rules essentially would prohibit landlords from asking a tenant about any criminal background on an initial application. Landlords also would not be allowed to run a criminal background check on an applicant until after making a conditional offer of housing. Both are permitted today.

“Until the Act was signed into law, housing providers were legally able to reject applicants with any criminal history, including minor violations,” the proposed rules state. “Because of racial disparities in the criminal justice system, this had a racially disparate impact and was often not necessary to achieve any substantial, legitimate, and nondiscriminatory interest of the housing provider. These proposed new rules will have a positive social impact by providing guidance to housing providers and applicants in compliance with the terms of the Act, thereby improving access to stable housing, reducing recidivism, and reducing racial disparities and discrimination in access to housing.”

If an applicant has a criminal conviction, landlords would be able to rescind a housing offer to those convicted of the most serious offenses, including murder and sexual assault. Landlords also could consider denying a rental unit to those convicted of other offenses based on the severity of the crime and how recently the individual was released from prison.

Those with lesser convictions for disorderly persons offenses, including trespassing and harassment, and those who were charged but never convicted could not be denied housing in most cases.

According to the rules, a landlord who decides to withdraw an offer of housing would have to justify that decision as being necessary to fulfill a substantial, legitimate, and nondiscriminatory interest. The landlord would need to provide written notice to the applicant, explaining the specific reasons for the decision and provide an opportunity for the applicant to show the criminal history contains errors or to offer the landlord evidence of rehabilitation or other mitigating factors.