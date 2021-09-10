How to cope with the anxiety Ida left behind with all that damage

Life doesn’t just reset after the trauma of such catastrophic events, mental health experts say. It can fester, accumulate, and sometimes spiral out of control. Which begs the question: What should people do to cope with this kind of unforeseen turmoil in their lives?

Dr. Lily Brown is the director of the Center for the Treatment and Study of Anxiety at the University of Pennsylvania. She says the thing people need to consider is that they will experience a spectrum of feelings, such as shock, numbness, outrage and sadness — all of which are appropriate.

“I think an important first step is to give yourself space to feel what you need to feel. Because often, in the aftermath of a tragedy, we put our heads down and sort of, you know, grit our teeth, and do whatever we can to survive. And that’s appropriate in the immediate aftermath of a stressor or a trauma like this,” Brown said.

People have to let their racing emotions catch up with them, however, or else they will do so at a more inconvenient time, she said.

It’s important to take care of those closest to it, but people experiencing trauma can often forget about themselves, Brown said. She recommended keeping a mental checklist: Did you get enough to eat? Did you get enough sleep?

Brown likened it to investing in yourself as you recover, because the path won’t be a walk in the park.

“We know that the vast majority of people who’ve been through a trauma will have some symptoms of what we call post-traumatic stress disorder. But for a lot of those people, those symptoms, fortunately, can subside on their own. And the way that you can help those symptoms work themselves out sooner rather than later is practicing actually talking about what you’ve been through with people who are safe to talk about it,” Brown said.

If not, the trauma may not heal, she said. Professional help is always an option if someone feels more comfortable talking to an expert, even if it’s just to touch base.

In these unprecedented times, most people could benefit from having a one-on-one with a mental health professional, she said.

Often, she said, when people ask when is the right time to seek help, they are usually trying to determine what levels of sadness or anxiety are normal versus problematic.

“The barometer I always use for that is: Are the emotions that you’re experiencing causing you impairment in your life? Are you not able to connect with your kids, or your partner, or your friends, because of the emotions that you’re feeling? Or are you calling out from your job or not able to submit job applications, because of what you’re feeling? Those indicators of poor functioning, those are really important signs that you should go and get an appointment with an expert to help you through the difficult times,” Brown said.