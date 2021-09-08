New Jersey flags at half-staff to honor Tropical Storm Ida victims

On Tuesday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued an executive order that U.S. and state flags at all state buildings facilities be flown at half-staff to honor the 27 people who died and the four who remain missing after Tropical Storm Ida.

“Tropical Storm Ida has brought significant loss and devastation to our great state,” Murphy said. “It is with immense sadness that we mourn the loss of all those who perished, and those who remain missing, in the wake of this historic storm. We vow to honor and remember each one of them as part of our New Jersey family.”

Tropical Storm Ida, the remnant of Hurricane Ida which swept through Louisiana and other parts of the Gulf Coast, reached New Jersey on Wednesday, Sept. 1, causing high winds, tornadoes, and heavy, sustained rainfall which resulted in severe flooding in several counties of the Garden State.