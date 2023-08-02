FEMA tells mid-Atlantic residents to ‘be ready’ as peak hurricane season nears

Peak Atlantic hurricane season is approaching. Federal emergency management officials say even people in the Philadelphia region should be prepared.

“You need to have a plan for what you’re going to do if a hurricane is coming our way,” said FEMA Regional Administrator MaryAnn Tierney. “Whether you’re in Rehoboth Beach or Cape May, you need to know where you’re at risk. You need to have a plan for what you’re going to do.”

Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast a near-normal Atlantic hurricane season this year, with 12 to 17 named storms, including 5 to 9 hurricanes — 1 to 4 of which could be major.

Four systems have formed in the Atlantic basin so far this year, said David Manning, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Peak hurricane season runs from mid-August through mid-October.

“Regardless of however many systems there are in a given year, it really only takes one to cause devastation in any given area,” Manning said.

The mid-Atlantic has a history of relatively minor hurricane impacts compared to parts of the country like Florida and the Gulf Coast, Tierney said. She worries that means people here may be less prepared.

“The thing I’m most concerned about when it comes to severe weather is apathy, because we’re not practiced at hurricanes,” Tierney said.