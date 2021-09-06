President Joe Biden has declared that a major disaster exists in New Jersey, after the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused flooding, devastation, and deaths across the state last week.

The declaration opens up federal funding to help people affected by the storm in Gloucester, Hunterdon, Bergen, Middlesex, Passaic, and Somerset counties.

The assistance covers temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs designed to help people and business owners recover.