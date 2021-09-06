Days after Ida walloped the Philadelphia region, homeowners are beginning to assess in earnest the damage the unusual tropical storm wrought.

Elliot Fine, who lives in Center City Philadelphia, woke up Thursday to find his ground floor submerged in 2 feet of water. He had slept through the brunt of the storm, including when neighbors tried knocking on his front door to urge him to move his car away from the muddy waters flooding his section of 23rd Street.

Now, Fine, 37, is trying to figure out what help may be on the way. Like many of his neighbors, he never purchased flood insurance. Aside from a storm 20 years ago, he said there’s never been any weather that warranted it.

“This is not covered under regular insurance. This has to be a FEMA policy, which we don’t have,” said Fine.

It’s unclear when residents like him will get some answers.