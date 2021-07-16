Bucks County declares emergency to help residents affected by ‘100-year’ flood

The Bucks County Commissioners on Thursday approved an emergency declaration to help residents impacted by the “100-year” storm that hit parts of the Philadelphia suburb earlier this week.

The declaration means people with property damage can file reimbursement claims with the state, including the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. The county will be setting up a Multiple Agency Resource Center in Croydon next week where residents can meet representatives from the county and state, as well as a group of nonprofits.

The federal government will get involved if those reimbursement claims cross a certain dollar amount.

Commissioner Bob Harvie said Thursday that about 100 homes suffered “major damage,” while upwards of 400 properties sustained minor damages. The flooding occurred after the Poquessing Creek overflowed its banks and local storm sewers maxed out their capacities.

“People’s basements ended up taking the brunt of it,” said Harvie.

Harvie said the Bucks County Commissioners are expected to meet with Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday as part of a previously scheduled visit.

“He’s going to see some of the damaged areas. Not quite sure where yet,” said Harvie.