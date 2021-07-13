Officials in Burlington, Bucks counties assess storm damage

Updated at 2:03 p.m.

–

Northwestern Burlington County and Lower Bucks County were recovering Tuesday from flooding that resulted from storms that passed through the region Monday.

Portions of the two counties, which flank the Delaware River north of Philadelphia, were within a zone that saw 6 to 10 inches of rain fall, according to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, which estimated the weather event to be “a 100-year flood.”

A significant flash flood occurred Monday afternoon and evening near the Delaware River in Bucks and Burlington Counties. The areas greatest impacted by this event received 6″-10″ of rain in around 3-4 hours. This is estimated to be a 100 year flood. #PAwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/BZZ9F1rOPk — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 13, 2021

In Burlington County, the entire Route 130 corridor was included in that zone, from Palmyra to Bordentown.

“We had lots of roads closed during the storm, just because of the intensity of the rain, which caused flash floods,” said Burlington County spokesman David Levinsky. Burlington City, Burlington Township, and Florence received some of the worst of the storm’s impact.

Florence got the most rain with 7.33 inches, according to weather data. In Delanco, the Weather Service received a report of 5.5 inches of rain falling over the course of six hours. There were also reports of wires down along the corridor, including in Cinnaminson and Bordentown.

Levinsky said 12 water rescues occurred in Burlington County, including from some vehicles. That was in addition to more than 400 emergency calls and more than 1,400 non-emergency calls that were mostly for flooded basements and homes. No serious injuries were reported.

The county’s emergency management team is assessing the damage from the storm.