Dozens of Elkins Park residents have been displaced for two weeks now, with some saying they are on the verge of homelessness since the Regina Rose Apartments were evacuated due to unsafe building conditions.

With their resources running thin and their families split apart, tenants of the Stahr Road apartments say they have been calling for help — but not getting much response.

Renisha Clayborn had been living in the apartment complex with her daughter for a little over a year. Now, she says, her world has come crashing down as she ricochets from one place to another.

“I literally had to send my daughter to California to go to my family, just so she’s not bouncing around,” Clayborn said. She added that this was supposed to be a summer of fun for her daughter before her senior year of high school — instead, it included two brief stays at hotels.

How Clayborn’s daughter ended up nearly 3,000 miles away is not simply a story of unfortunate events.

First, there were seven leaking gas meters. They needed to be addressed.

A troubling call from an on-site PECO supervisor on Friday, June 25, prompted Cheltenham Township Fire Marshal Scott Lynch to leave his post and head over to Regina Rose Apartments. In an interview with WHYY News this week, Lynch said he and the PECO supervisor went into the basement and elevated the number of leaking gas meters to 11. They quickly shut off the gas.

Without gas, there is no hot water. No hot water equates to an “unsanitary condition,” Lynch said, which means residents could no longer occupy the building. The township’s property maintenance department and police were called as they began to notify residents of their predicament.

Lynch said he went back to the basement to speak with the PECO worker about next steps — that’s when he looked up. Floor joists are supposed to be pocketed into the wall and into an I-beam. Several floor joists weren’t even touching the I-beam. A building inspector was immediately summoned.

“We needed to do something immediately. So it was at that point we deemed the structure unsafe, and we went into the evacuation,” Lynch said.