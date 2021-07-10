‘It is a hate crime:’ Cambodian leaders call for accountability after letter threatens shooting over fireworks

Cambodian residents of Philadelphia say they want full accountability and investigation after an anonymous letter sent to the Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia threatened to shoot Cambodians over fireworks going off in South Philadelphia.

“This letter is ethnic intimidation. It is a hate crime no matter who wrote it,” Sarun Chan, the executive director of the association said at a press conference held Friday.

Chan said that the letter illustrated ongoing anti-Asian hate and violence experienced in Philadelphia and nationally since former President Donald Trump first associated the coronavirus with China. The deadly shooting of six Asian women in Atlanta happened on the one-year anniversary of Trump’s first tweet referring to COVID-19 as the “China virus.”

Hate incidents against people of Asian descent increased 149% nationally in 2020, according to an analysis of police data by a center at the California State University, San Bernardino. In Philadelphia, the number rose from two incidents reported to police in 2019 to six in 2020 — a 200% increase.

Chan said Friday that the community was working to keep itself safe and would continue to stay vigilant in the face of threats. Yet he stressed the community could not do it alone and asked law enforcement to take threats against the Asian community as seriously as threats against white Americans are taken.

“If it were a Black or brown person who wrote this letter, they would be incarcerated and detained,” Chan said.