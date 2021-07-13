This story originally appeared on 6ABC.

Severe storms wreaked havoc across the Philadelphia region Monday evening, triggering water rescues and leaving dozens of residents stranded.

The storm prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Emergency, urging drivers of the imminent threat.

“Widespread and life-threatening flash flooding is occurring. This is an extremely dangerous situation,” the weather service said. “Do not venture out unless it is an emergency or to move to higher ground.”

The torrential rain flooded neighborhoods throughout Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The areas greatest impacted by the storm received 6″-10″ of rain in around 3-4 hours. According to the NWS, this is estimated to be a 100-Year Flood — meaning each year there is about a 1% chance of seeing this much rain.

Here are some of the latest rainfall estimates:

Croydon 10.28″

Bristol Twp. 8.67″

Florence 7.33″

Beverly 5.00″

NE Philadelphia: 3.99″

Levittown 3.79″

As drivers tried to get home from work, many, like those traveling under the Route 13 bridge became stranded. Many other roadways across the region were also closed due to severe flooding.

And in Bensalem, the Action Cam was rolling as marine units jumped into action to rescue residents from the floodwaters.