Lower Bucks businesses and residents reeling in aftermath of tornadoes, floods

Alex Salazar wasn’t hurt in the tornado that decimated the car dealership in Trevose where he has worked for a year as a salesman.

But he did lose track of his wallet.

Salazar, 29, was among the dozens of people Friday milling, somewhat shell-shocked, around the Faulkner dealership on Street Rd. in Bucks County after Thursday night’s storm.

The dealership has several buildings, and all sustained different levels of damage. Some have broken windows and battered exteriors, another lost most of its roof, with wires and insulation dangling, and one building was almost fully demolished.

Salazar was in the now-roofless building, a Buick GMC dealership.

“All of a sudden, everything started shaking and the roof started coming apart,” he said. “It sounds like a movie, but cars started flying, a pole was getting ripped up, trees started flying. It was insane. It was crazy.”

He and the other workers left quickly — so quickly that Salazar left all his belongings in the drawer of his desk. He’s not sure what’s going to happen now — if the dealership will be rebuilt, or if he and his coworkers will be reassigned. But he’s just glad things weren’t worse.

“Nobody really got hurt,” he said. “Everything that is material will be recovered, it’s OK.”