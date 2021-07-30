Lower Bucks businesses and residents reeling in aftermath of tornadoes, floods
Alex Salazar wasn’t hurt in the tornado that decimated the car dealership in Trevose where he has worked for a year as a salesman.
But he did lose track of his wallet.
Salazar, 29, was among the dozens of people Friday milling, somewhat shell-shocked, around the Faulkner dealership on Street Rd. in Bucks County after Thursday night’s storm.
The dealership has several buildings, and all sustained different levels of damage. Some have broken windows and battered exteriors, another lost most of its roof, with wires and insulation dangling, and one building was almost fully demolished.
Salazar was in the now-roofless building, a Buick GMC dealership.
“All of a sudden, everything started shaking and the roof started coming apart,” he said. “It sounds like a movie, but cars started flying, a pole was getting ripped up, trees started flying. It was insane. It was crazy.”
He and the other workers left quickly — so quickly that Salazar left all his belongings in the drawer of his desk. He’s not sure what’s going to happen now — if the dealership will be rebuilt, or if he and his coworkers will be reassigned. But he’s just glad things weren’t worse.
“Nobody really got hurt,” he said. “Everything that is material will be recovered, it’s OK.”
There were a dozen or so injuries reported around the Bensalem area after the tornadoes, but Bucks officials say they haven’t logged any fatalities from the storm.
They’re still assessing the extent of the damage, though.
The storm was one of two confirmed tornadoes that touched down in the Bensalem area Thursday night. Fred Harran, Bensalem’s public safety director, told the Bucks Courier Times that the main destruction happened along a path that started in Concord Park, hit the Liconia neighborhood, then the dealership, and then the nearby Deiss Mobile Home Park and Penn Valley Terrace development, before heading a little farther east and dissipating.
All morning on Friday, onlookers gathered along Street Road to look at the damage. Many worked at the dealership, or had family who did. One woman was coordinating a food delivery for her coworkers who were stuck assessing losses; another woman was looking for a way to recover the belongings of her son who was working in the building that is now mostly razed. He was uninjured.
Tom Boyle, who was born and raised in the area, says the last couple of weeks have been shocking, weather-wise.
Two weeks ago, flash floods caused extensive damage at properties in lower Bucks, many of which weren’t covered by insurance. County officials were just starting to report progress on getting people some relief through state and federal programs for the damage when the tornadoes hit.
“I’ve never seen anything like this in my whole life,” he said. “Sixty years.”
On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) would make financial aid available to state residents impacted by the July 12 flooding.
Salazar, meanwhile, had some practical advice for anyone who might find themselves in the path of an unexpected Pennsylvania tornado.
“Pay more attention to the alerts,” he said, noting ruefully that he had ignored the tornado warning that popped up on his phone. “The weather people got it right this time.”