‘It’s honestly devastating’: Bucks County dries off and starts to repair after 100-year flood

“It was a whole pool inside the house,” Antonio said. “Couldn’t go through the front door because the front yard was all flooded … the house is destroyed.”

“It’s honestly devastating,” Trevor added — noting that when Antonio first sent pictures of the damage, he couldn’t believe it. “Literally I had to take my shoes and socks off, walk through, it was up to my knees.”

The family has been living in a hotel. Antonio, who is a real estate agent, says he already has a couple leads on new apartments but nothing is finalized yet. And while finding a permanent place to live is the first item on his family’s agenda, it’s part of a long list.

Most of their possessions — their couch, lots of electronics, food — need to be replaced. But although the Greens say they had renters’ insurance through Farmers, Antonio said when he attempted to file a claim, he was told he couldn’t get reimbursed because the flood was considered an “act of god.”

“Which is unreal,” Trevor said. “I’m like, who do you believe in?”

Their former landlord’s house, Antonio noted, is covered.

County officials are directing people who are now homeless and struggling to find new living arrangements to Bucks County Housing Link, which assists people in housing-related crises.

On Wednesday, Bucks County commissioners officially voted to put more than $1.2 million from the Bucks Emergency Rental Assistance program into the Bucks County Opportunity Council and the local chapter of the YWCA, so those organizations can expand their services to people whose Red Cross vouchers — which often pay for hotels after disasters — are running out, but who still don’t have a stable place to live.

The local chapters of the Salvation Army and United Way have also been helping to coordinate donations to people who need to replace possessions.