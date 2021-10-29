Philly Council passes bill to create new emergency repair program for neglected buildings

A bill unanimously passed by Philadelphia City Council on Thursday lays the groundwork for a citywide repairs program that would enlist municipal workers and subcontractors to resolve outstanding code violations tied to privately owned properties, including violations related to leaky roofs and damaged sewer lines.

The measure, approved with a 16-0 vote, is designed to hold accountable negligent property owners who have failed to make these necessary repairs despite city citations and, in some cases, being ordered by a judge to fix their property.

Patterned after programs in other big cities like New York and Los Angeles, the bill is meant to help residents whose homes are being damaged by a nuisance property. It would apply to single-family homes that have been vacant for a year or more and multi-story apartment buildings.

“We want to strategically look at these kinds of conditions and then remediate them early so that they don’t cause a larger problem, such as collapsing buildings, later on,” said Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. in an interview.