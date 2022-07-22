Under the new law, licenses will not be issued to people convicted of any crime in New Jersey, or anywhere in the U.S. — including domestic violence-related and firearm-related offenses.

Licenses will also not be issued to active members of anti-government groups or groups that advocate for discrimination as listed by the state’s Law Against Discrimination.

The state can revoke an officer’s license for any of the aforemention reasons as well as for misconduct in an officer’s personal or professional life like ​”making statements, posting, sharing, or commenting in support of any posting, on social media, or otherwise, that demonstrates, espouses, advocates or supports discrimination or violence against, or hatred or bias toward individuals or groups based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other protected characteristic under the “Law Against Discrimination,” according to the Governor’s Office.

“We know that even one instance of abuse of authority from one officer can taint the honest efforts of an entire department. Being a member of New Jersey’s law enforcement family is a privilege. It is not a right and this new license will send a strong message that the person entrusted with it takes this privilege seriously,” Murphy said.