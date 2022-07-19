Vice President Kamala Harris delivered remarks at the NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City on Monday where she urged attendees to vote for Democrats during midterm elections in the fall — recalling America’s history of racism and bigotry.

Harris, who has served in the role since January 2021, voiced support for abortion rights and tighter gun restrictions, and promised to reduce high rates of maternal mortality for people of color and people living in rural areas.

She also said the Biden Administration wants federal lawmakers to pass measures protecting the right to vote, especially in communities of color.

“The freedom to vote is the freedom that unlocks all others,” Harris said. “It is a catalyst for economic justice, for social justice, for racial justice. And generations of leaders gave their sweat, their tears, their blood in its defense.”

Harris denounced Republican officials in some states for passing laws that limit access to the polls and lambasted the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a person’s right to an abortion.

She did not mention any states, lawmakers, or Supreme Court justices by name.

“The United States Supreme Court, the highest court of our land, the former court of Thurgood Marshall, took a constitutional right that had been recognized from the people of America…” Harris said in reference to the Roe v. Wade ruling. “We know, NAACP, that our country has a history of claiming ownership over human bodies.”

“Extremists, so-called leaders, are criminalizing doctors and punishing women from making healthcare decisions for themselves. personal decisions, that is her right to make in consultation with her doctor, her pastor, her priest, her rabbi, her loved ones, not her government telling her what to do,” she said.

People, young and old, came from near and far to attend the week-long convention, which convened in person for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.