America Ferrera rallied Philly Latino voters for Harris

America Ferrera came to North Philadelphia Monday to tell a roomful of mostly Latinas that they can determine the outcome of the upcoming presidential election.

The actress known for her roles in the TV shows “Ugly Betty” and “Superstore,” and featured in last year’s blockbuster “Barbie” movie, is also a high-profile activist on social justice issues. She co-founded the non-profit Harness to mobilize communities around causes, and in 2023, was named Glamour magazine’s Woman of the Year for her activism.

Lately, she has been stumping for Kamala Harris. On Monday, Ferrera appeared at HACE, a community development organization in Fairhill, a predominantly Latino neighborhood.

“This November, Latinas and Latinos will make up 15% of the voting population, much more than enough to make the difference in this race,” said Ferrera, who grew up in Los Angeles to Honduran parents. “You all here today can, and I hope will be the margin of victory.”

Latinos in the United States are becoming an increasingly influential voting population. A recent study by the Pew Research Center shows the percentage of eligible voters who are Latino has doubled since 2000.

While a majority of Latinos tend to vote Democratic, they are becoming more split: In 2020, 59% of Latinos voted for President Biden. Former president Donald Trump has been actively courting the Latino vote in Pennsylvania and other states.