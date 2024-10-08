America Ferrera rallied Philly Latino voters for Harris
The actress from “Superstore” and “Barbie” said Latinos can make the difference on Election Day.
America Ferrera came to North Philadelphia Monday to tell a roomful of mostly Latinas that they can determine the outcome of the upcoming presidential election.
The actress known for her roles in the TV shows “Ugly Betty” and “Superstore,” and featured in last year’s blockbuster “Barbie” movie, is also a high-profile activist on social justice issues. She co-founded the non-profit Harness to mobilize communities around causes, and in 2023, was named Glamour magazine’s Woman of the Year for her activism.
Lately, she has been stumping for Kamala Harris. On Monday, Ferrera appeared at HACE, a community development organization in Fairhill, a predominantly Latino neighborhood.
“This November, Latinas and Latinos will make up 15% of the voting population, much more than enough to make the difference in this race,” said Ferrera, who grew up in Los Angeles to Honduran parents. “You all here today can, and I hope will be the margin of victory.”
Latinos in the United States are becoming an increasingly influential voting population. A recent study by the Pew Research Center shows the percentage of eligible voters who are Latino has doubled since 2000.
While a majority of Latinos tend to vote Democratic, they are becoming more split: In 2020, 59% of Latinos voted for President Biden. Former president Donald Trump has been actively courting the Latino vote in Pennsylvania and other states.
In Fairhill, Ferrera touted Harris as a champion of the middle class: a protector of homeowners facing foreclosure, workers facing wage theft, seniors facing senior abuse, and DACA Dreamers facing health care issues.
“She [is] someone who will bring us closer to realizing our shared vision of America,” Ferrera said. “One where the middle class has a fighting chance.”
Philadelphia City Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, who represents the neighborhood, joined her. She pointed out that Trump repeatedly said that he would shut down the Department of Education if he returned to the White House.
“You’re sitting here in 19133. This neighborhood is a neighborhood where many of our schools, when compared to other schools across the city of Philadelphia, are amongst the lowest performing,” she said. “To get rid of the Department of Education completely will have a huge negative impact on communities like this one.”
Fairhill is mostly Puerto Rican, who typically trend toward Democrats. Latinos from other countries are much more in play, which is where Republicans see inroads.
A recent report in the Philadelphia Inquirer shows that while Philadelphia overall votes overwhelmingly Democratic, poorer neighborhoods have been the most likely to shift to Republican.
Ferrera has been following Harris for at least 10 years, since she was the Attorney General of California. After Harris won her Senate seat in 2016, Ferrera asked her to speak at an event she was planning. She recalled Harris urging people to work collectively.
“She said to us the fight for social justice is not a marathon. It is a relay race,” Ferrera said. “The baton is in our hands.”
