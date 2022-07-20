New Jersey LGBTQ advocacy groups have denounced a recent federal court decision that prevents the Biden administration from enforcing an executive order intended to protect transgender people in schools and in the workplace.

Friday, Tennessee federal district court Judge Charles Atchley issued a temporary injunction halting Department of Education guidelines prohibiting schools that receive federal funding from discriminating against students based on sexual orientation or gender identity under Title IX — which prohibits discrimination based on sex.

According to The 19th, 20 states have filed a joint lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s interpretation of Title IX, claiming the administration’s guidelines prevent them from enforcing state laws that ban transgender students from playing school sports.

Since January 2021, 18 states, including Florida and Texas, have passed anti-transgender laws, according to a legislation tracker published by The Transformations Project.

Celeste Fiore, a transgender lawyer and founder of the New Jersey-based Trans Affirming Alliance, called Atchley’s decision “an attack on our children.”

“This new decision is a direct attack on LGBTQ+ rights and the target is our children,” Fiore said. “It impacts our children’s rights to be free from harassment and bullying, their rights to appropriate medical care, their ability to join their peers in activities, sports and feel positively seen in their own communities.”

“It affects their right to live, their right to life,” they said.