Mia Green’s killer convicted of third-degree murder

A man accused of killing a transgender woman in Philadelphia two years ago has been convicted of third-degree murder.

Abdullah El-Amin was found guilty of shooting Tracy “Mia” Green, 29, several times.

The killing of Green is part of an alarming rise in violence against transgender people. The perpetrator, Abdullah El-Amin of the Sharswood neighborhood, confessed to the shooting shortly after it happened, claiming it was the result of a tussle. The day before his 40th birthday, a jury decided the shootings at close range inside El-Amin’s car amounted to murder.