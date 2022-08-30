Mia Green’s killer convicted of third-degree murder
A man accused of killing a transgender woman in Philadelphia two years ago has been convicted of third-degree murder.
Abdullah El-Amin was found guilty of shooting Tracy “Mia” Green, 29, several times.
The killing of Green is part of an alarming rise in violence against transgender people. The perpetrator, Abdullah El-Amin of the Sharswood neighborhood, confessed to the shooting shortly after it happened, claiming it was the result of a tussle. The day before his 40th birthday, a jury decided the shootings at close range inside El-Amin’s car amounted to murder.
“Too often, violence against LGBTQ+ people, and Black trans women like Mia Green in particular, happens in the shadows because of societal marginalization,” said District Attorney Larry Krasner. “I’m gratified that the Philadelphia criminal legal system increasingly reflects Philadelphians’ values of inclusion, and our city’s abhorrence of discrimination and bigotry.”
Whether or not the killing was motivated by the fact that Green was transgender was not established. Pennsylvania law does not recognize crimes against LGBTQ people as hate crimes.
El-Amin is scheduled to be sentenced November 4.