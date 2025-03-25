A federal judge in New Jersey has issued a temporary ban on the removal of two transgender men from the Air Force, following a similar ruling last week from a judge in Washington, D.C.

U.S. District Judge Christine O’Hearn after a hearing Monday said the pair have shown their separation would cause lasting damage to their careers and reputations.

She issued a two-week ban on enforcement of President Donald Trump’s executive order banning transgender people from military service.

O’Hearn found that Master Sgt. Logan Ireland and Staff Sgt. Nicholas Bear Bade are likely to prevail on equal protection grounds by showing they have been singled out due to their sex and the defendants cannot justify the differential treatment.

“The loss of military service under the stigma of a policy that targets gender identity is not merely a loss of employment; it is a profound disruption of personal dignity, medical continuity, and public service,” O’Hearn wrote in an order granting a 14-day restraining order.

The Pentagon deferred comment on the ruling to the Justice Department, which did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.