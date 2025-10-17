From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals — the federal appellate court with a jurisdiction that includes Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey — is welcoming its latest member. Jennifer Mascott will hear cases that arise out of Delaware.

Confirmed in a narrow 50-47 U.S. Senate vote, Mascott becomes the latest Trump-aligned nominee to secure a lifetime seat on the federal appellate bench, further entrenching a conservative majority on one of the country’s most influential courts. Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski was the only Republican to vote against confirmation.

Her confirmation, delivered almost entirely along party lines, drew sharp criticism from Senate Democrats — particularly those from Delaware — who condemned the process as “norm-shattering” in ignoring long-standing judicial customs, saying she has “little — if any — connection to our state or to the 3rd Circuit.”

“Ms. Mascott has never been a member of the Delaware bar and was only admitted to practice before the Third Circuit two months ago,” Delaware’s Democratic U.S. Sens. Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester wrote in a shared statement. “Her key qualification appears to be that she works in President Trump’s White House Counsel’s Office. She has never been a judge of any kind, yet she is nominated to one of the highest judicial posts in the country.”

Who is Jennifer Mascott?

Mascott is a conservative legal scholar and former U.S. Department of Justice official with strong ties to Republican legal circles. Prior to law school, she worked in communications and legislative roles for GOP lawmakers, including Reps. Eric Cantor and Anne Northup. She earned her law degree from George Washington University in 2006, graduating summa cum laude and serving as a senior editor of the George Washington Law Review.

She clerked for then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh on the D.C. Circuit and later for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. As an academic, she taught at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School and more recently at Catholic University of America, publishing extensively on constitutional law, separation of powers and federal courts in prominent prestigious academic journals and case books.

Mascott has held senior roles in the Trump administration’s DOJ, serving as deputy assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Counsel and later as associate deputy attorney general. She joined the White House Counsel’s Office in Trump’s second administration.

Professor Carl Tobias of the University of Richmond School of Law said that despite the criticism, her record meets many of the expectations for an appellate judge.

“She’s taught and written in the area of constitutional law,” he said. “She’s filed appeals in a number of federal courts, and I think she probably would be considered qualified by most people who understand the federal judiciary.”

However, Tobias and other legal scholars agree that her confirmation violates a tradition, which Sen. Coons of Delaware decried.