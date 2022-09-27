Camden officials take over illegal dumpsite to begin clean up

Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen was holding the bolt cutters as U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross was holding the chain to the property.

“Just don’t get my finger,” Norcross told Carstarphen.

“I don’t need no trouble from D.C.,” the mayor responded.

In one snip, officials cut the chain to an illegal dump site at 7th and Chestnut streets in the city’s Bergen Square Neighborhood. It’s the beginning of a remediation project that will take several months to clean up.

As officials walked on the property Monday, two men in black polo shirts from Montrose Environmental Group began the work of assessing the property. They will conduct dirt samples and characterize the material on site between now and November.

In October, “optimistically” according to the mayor, the Camden Redevelopment Agency will award a contract to remove the dirt on city-owned parcels. Community meetings to provide updates on the remediation process and the outcome of dirt sample testing are expected to happen in December. In the first half of 2023, the dirt will be removed from parcels owned by the city. Soil from the privately-owned parcels is expected to be removed next summer.

“This will go from a negative to a positive for this community, mark my words on that,” said the mayor.

Joining Carstarphen was Shawn LaTourette, New Jersey’s commissioner for environmental protection, as they recall the previous angles they’ve seen of the dirt pile. Of the sight, he said it was worse than he expected.

“I just see mounds and mounds of just dirt as high as you can see,” he said, adding that he felt terrible for the residents who live near the dirt pile who’ve had to live with it.

“This is…just terrible for someone to do this,” Carstarphen said. “This is terrible for someone to continue doing this and building this and then dumping and dumping…til it got to a level like this.”