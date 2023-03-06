As pandemic-era SNAP benefits end, here’s where to find additional food resources in the Delaware Valley
Delaware Valley residents receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits now have less money to spend on groceries as pandemic-era emergency assistance ends.
More than 30 million Americans will get about $90 less this month in benefits. Some households will see a cut of $250 a month or more, according to an analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. People who receive SNAP will get roughly $6.10 per day to spend on food, down from $9.
New Jersey is nearly doubling the minimum monthly benefit payment for SNAP from $50 to $95 to tackle the issue.
Multiple food pantries and distribution sites can be found throughout the Delaware Valley to aid families facing SNAP cutbacks. Here’s a breakdown by area.
Philadelphia
Philabundance
3616 South Galloway St.
Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-339-0900
2441 Kensington Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19125
215-423-5845
Share Food Program
2901 W. Hunting Park Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19129
215-223-2220
Saint Peter’s Church
313 Pine St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-925-5968
Beth Sholom Congregation
8231 Old York Road., Elkins Park, PA 19027
215-887-1342
Congregation Tifereth Israel of Lower Bucks County
2909 Bristol Road, Bensalem, PA 19020
215-752-3468
JFCS – Barbara and Harvey Brodsky Enrichment Center
345 Montgomery Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
215-832-0627
KleinLife
10100 Jamison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116
215-698-7300
Bebashi
1235 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-769-3561
Penn Asian Evergreen Community Center
6926 Old York Road, Philadelphia, PA 19126
215-572-1234
Camden
Salvation Army Camden Kroc Center
1865 Harrison Ave., Camden, NJ 08105
856-379-6900
Neighborhood Center
278 Kaighns Ave., Camden, NJ 08103
856-365-5295
Cathedral Kitchen
1514 Federal St., Camden, NJ 08105
856-964-6771
Delaware
Sunday Breakfast Mission
110 N. Poplar St., Wilmington, DE 19801
877-306-4663
Catholic Charities- Diocese of Wilmington
2601 W. 4th St., Wilmington, DE 19805
302-655-9624
Saint Patrick’s Center
107 East 14th St., Wilmington, DE 19801
302-652-6219
Want to add additional food pantries to this list? Contact our newsroom at newsroom@whyy.org.
