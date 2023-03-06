Delaware Valley residents receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits now have less money to spend on groceries as pandemic-era emergency assistance ends.

More than 30 million Americans will get about $90 less this month in benefits. Some households will see a cut of $250 a month or more, according to an analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. People who receive SNAP will get roughly $6.10 per day to spend on food, down from $9.

New Jersey is nearly doubling the minimum monthly benefit payment for SNAP from $50 to $95 to tackle the issue.

Multiple food pantries and distribution sites can be found throughout the Delaware Valley to aid families facing SNAP cutbacks. Here’s a breakdown by area.

Philabundance

3616 South Galloway St.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

215-339-0900

St. Francis Inn Ministries

2441 Kensington Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19125

215-423-5845

Share Food Program

2901 W. Hunting Park Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19129

215-223-2220

Saint Peter’s Church

313 Pine St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-925-5968

Mitzvah Food Program

Beth Sholom Congregation

8231 Old York Road., Elkins Park, PA 19027

215-887-1342

Congregation Tifereth Israel of Lower Bucks County

2909 Bristol Road, Bensalem, PA 19020

215-752-3468

JFCS – Barbara and Harvey Brodsky Enrichment Center

345 Montgomery Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004

215-832-0627

KleinLife

10100 Jamison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116

215-698-7300

Bebashi

1235 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

215-769-3561

Penn Asian Evergreen Community Center

6926 Old York Road, Philadelphia, PA 19126

215-572-1234

Salvation Army Camden Kroc Center

1865 Harrison Ave., Camden, NJ 08105

856-379-6900

Neighborhood Center

278 Kaighns Ave., Camden, NJ 08103

856-365-5295

Cathedral Kitchen

1514 Federal St., Camden, NJ 08105

856-964-6771

Sunday Breakfast Mission

110 N. Poplar St., Wilmington, DE 19801

877-306-4663

Catholic Charities- Diocese of Wilmington

2601 W. 4th St., Wilmington, DE 19805

302-655-9624

Saint Patrick’s Center

107 East 14th St., Wilmington, DE 19801

302-652-6219

Want to add additional food pantries to this list? Contact our newsroom at newsroom@whyy.org.