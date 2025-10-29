Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The William Penn School District in Delaware County could run out of cash as early as Jan. 31 if Pennsylvania’s budget impasse continues.

What happens beyond this doomsday scenario is “uncharted territory,” according to Superintendent Eric Becoats.

“This is not to frighten anyone — it is to be transparent and to be upfront with you about the situation that we find ourselves in,” Becoats said at Monday’s school board meeting.

About 55% of William Penn’s revenue comes from the state. The school district was one of six that successfully sued Pennsylvania over its unconstitutional funding model.

The district enrolls approximately 4,500 students from the boroughs of Aldan, Colwyn, Darby, East Lansdowne, Lansdowne and Yeadon. School officials entered the year already expecting to face a multimillion-dollar budget shortfall.

William Penn took a scalpel to programs, staffing and operations to alleviate some of the budgetary pressures. But delays in the state budget have upended previous endeavors to rescue district finances. Pennsylvania’s budget is nearly four months late. Some districts across the commonwealth have been forced to cut programs and take out loans.

Becoats asked William Penn’s finance office to provide a forecast of how long the district can run on real estate taxes alone, which account for about 40% of district revenues. The answer has left school officials feeling powerless.