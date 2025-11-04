About 2 million Pennsylvanians who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get some financial help this month as payments resume, but benefits will only be about half the amount people normally receive.

President Donald Trump’s administration froze SNAP food payments on Nov. 1 amid the ongoing government shutdown. After federal judges ordered payments to resume, officials announced Monday they would tap about $5 billion from a U.S. Department of Agriculture emergency fund to restore some of those benefits.

That amount falls short of the roughly $8 billion it costs, per month, to run the national safety net hunger program for people with low incomes.

Meanwhile, local food pantries that help fill the existing gap face growing demand as people struggle financially to afford enough food for themselves and their families.

“We have a room full of people just next door who are waiting to get in here because they want the opportunity to shop,” said Sebrina Tate, president and CEO at Bebashi – Transition to Hope, which runs the Food First Pantry in West Philadelphia. “People are afraid.”