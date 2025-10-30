What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Delaware will cover food stamp benefits for more than 100,000 Delawareans on a weekly basis through November.

Gov. Matt Meyer announced a state of emergency to address the needs on Wednesday. He is also calling for a special session for state lawmakers to consider tax code changes to address a projected $400 million shortfall in the state’s next budget.

Delawareans with little or no income will be among the millions around the U.S. who will start feeling the pinch starting Nov. 1. Around 42 million Americans across the country receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. President Donald Trump’s administration is withholding funding for the program, arguing that it lacks the necessary authority to use contingency dollars due to the government shutdown.

“Now, more than ever, the Trump administration has made it clear that they have no interest in supporting American working families,” Meyer said. “Delaware families cannot eat political promises.”

Trump officials are blaming Democrats for the halt to food assistance and the shutdown. Congressional Democrats have said they will not vote to reopen the government unless there’s a spending compromise that continues subsidies for Affordable Care Act health insurance plans and restores Medicaid cuts.

“Bottom line, the well is dry,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service states on its website. “They can continue to hold out for healthcare for illegal aliens and gender mutilation procedures or reopen the government so mothers, babies, and the most vulnerable among us can receive critical nutrition assistance.”

KFF, a nonpartisan health policy research group, said longstanding federal policy prohibits undocumented immigrants from enrolling in federally funded health insurance coverage, including Medicaid, Medicare, ACA plans and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.