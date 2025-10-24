What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Delaware is facing a $400 million budget shortfall over the next three years due to federal funding cuts from the massive tax bill Republicans in Congress passed earlier this year.

The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council lowered its projection for state revenue for the current fiscal year by nearly $99 million. Its forecast for the following year that starts July 2026 fell by almost $47 million. A dip in expected revenue from corporate income tax is contributing significantly to the dim overall picture.

The council set its spending limit for the FY 2027 budget this week at $6.73 billion. The group meets frequently throughout the year to update revenue numbers before lawmakers pass a budget by the end of June.

Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend said state revenue is expected to drop because of the corporate giveaways in the federal tax bill. He said less revenue means less funding for services helping the state’s most vulnerable residents.

“The hardest hit Delawarean is getting hit even harder by what I think fundamentally is cruelty and indifference at the federal level,” he said. “So we need to figure out what we can do to step up here and try and minimize any harm and really any despair that people feel based on what’s going on in Washington.”

State House and Senate Democrats say they plan to pass legislation to change Delaware tax code so it no longer mirrors federal law allowing tax breaks for corporations, which includes large retroactive deductions.

Gov. Matt Meyer said in a statement that he plans to work with legislators in a bipartisan manner on “a simple, responsible fix that protects the state’s budget and keeps Delaware competitive.”

The federal tax bill also zeroed out what was annual money to states for beach replenishment. Meyer sent a letter to President Donald Trump this week asking for those federal cuts to be restored.