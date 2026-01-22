What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

As he marks one year in office, Gov. Matt Meyer will address a joint session of the Delaware General Assembly to deliver the State of the State address on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Over the past 12 months, Meyer has, at times, squared off with state lawmakers over legislation about wage theft and marijuana sales locations, both of which he’s vetoed, as well as who can nominate people to serve on the Port of Wilmington board.

Next week, Meyer will unveil his budget proposal for fiscal year 2027, which begins on July 1.

Last month, the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council set the appropriation limit for the coming budget at $7.1 billion. That’s more than half a billion dollars more than the current operating budget Meyer signed last year.