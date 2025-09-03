What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer has vetoed legislation designed to combat wage theft in the construction industry.

The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Jack Walsh, D-Pike Creek, and state Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark, aimed to eliminate loopholes that allow a general contractor to misclassify an employee as an independent contractor, potentially making them ineligible for benefits such as overtime pay, unemployment insurance and workers’ compensation.

The legislation would have also made a general contractor liable for a subcontractor’s compliance with state law. Currently, the Department of Labor can’t penalize businesses who don’t register as subcontractors. It also allowed the Department of Labor to deny, suspend or revoke the certificate of registration of a contractor who hires unregistered subcontractors.

Walsh said that the general contractor, who oversees the day-to-day activities on a construction project, is already responsible for everything that happens during a project, including subcontractors. This, he said, just adds more teeth in the law.

“They’re the owner’s [representative] on a project,” Walsh said. “And then when it comes to protecting their workers, they want to wash their hands of it and it’s just not right. Workers are getting exploited and it needs to start somewhere.”

In his Thursday veto message, Meyer said he supported addressing wage theft, but had concerns about making the contractor liable for bad actors.

“We have an obligation to enforce existing law and regulations regarding wage theft,” Meyer’s message said. “We have the tools to do so without imposing additional burdens on businesses.”

Walsh and Osienski said they are asking state lawmakers to override Meyer’s veto. In response to his veto message, they accused the governor of standing in “blatant opposition to local laborers.”

“By vetoing this bill, the governor has chosen to side with powerful contractor lobbies instead of the thousands of honest workers — many of them immigrants and people of color — who are cheated out of fair pay and basic protections every day,” they said in a joint news release. “Vetoing it sends a dangerous message — that Delaware will continue to tolerate loopholes that allow bad actors to exploit workers, skirt taxes, and undermine law-abiding contractors who do things the right way.”