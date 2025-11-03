Philly-based nonprofit launches food-mapping website as federal SNAP benefits are on pause for millions of Americans
Sharing Excess’ map, which shows locations in Philly, New York and Chicago, is connecting people to food pantries and distribution sites amid the SNAP pause.
SNAP funding freeze: What to know
- 42 million people — about 1 in 8 Americans — rely on SNAP
- Locally, that includes nearly 2 million people in Pa., with roughly 685,000 in the Philadelphia region, and more than 800,000 in New Jersey
- Here’s how to find other free food resources in the Philly region and in South Jersey, how to help
Philadelphia-based nonprofit Sharing Excess has launched a website mapping free food locations to support people facing food insecurity as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits run out for millions of Americans.
Roughly 1 in 8 Americans relies on the federal program whose funding has been paused due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. In Pennsylvania, more than 2 million people rely on SNAP, including 472,000 recipients in Philadelphia alone — 30% of the city’s population.
Evan Ehler, founder of Sharing Excess, says that on an average week, the nonprofit distributes 250,000 pounds of food nationwide, but that SNAP cuts have led to an “unprecedented” amount of need.
“Food banks, in general, could not even do one-tenth of what SNAP does on an annual basis,” Ehlers said. “What we’re doing is an increased or inflated effort … which is working with the region’s leading food wholesalers and capturing and redistributing their excess, as well as just donations that they’re making in response to this.”
On Friday, two federal judges ordered President Donald Trump’s administration to use contingency funds to continue SNAP benefits; however, it remains unclear when payments will resume.
After the White House asked for additional guidance from the court, U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, ordered the government to report back by Monday to figure out how to fund SNAP accounts.
Ehlers said his organization had been making plans for gradual reductions to SNAP after the “big beautiful bill” passed in July, but that no one expected a full halt.
“In hindsight, I think actually we maybe should have anticipated this because there’s a lot of finger-pointing going on,” Ehlers said. “This is now a topic where both sides can use it as fuel to make their points on why either Democrats or Republicans are responsible for the issues that the public is facing. And in the meantime of all the finger-pointing, the public is the one who suffers.”
Sharing Excess is also looking for additional volunteers and donations. Ehlers said one truckload, which is roughly 30,000 pounds of food, costs $1,290 and can feed up to 80 families in a month.
“We are asking people to consider sponsoring a truck and helping us to make [an] impact during this time,” Ehlers said. “We can’t do any of these distribution sites without support from the public.”
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro issued a disaster declaration Friday, opening $5 million in emergency aid for food banks. In Philadelphia, the city has launched its One Philly (SNAP) Support Plan as part of a $14 million regional effort to aid people dealing with food insecurity, as well as provide rent and utility relief.
Delaware will cover SNAP benefits for more than 100,000 Delawareans on a weekly basis through November after Gov. Matt Meyer declared a state of emergency. New Jersey officials expect previously allocated SNAP benefits to remain accessible in November.
On Saturday, protesters gathered in West Philly demanding the restoration and expansion of SNAP benefits.
Editor’s note: The Associated Press helped contribute to this report.
