Thousands of dedicated sports fans packed the South Philadelphia Sports Complex on Tuesday to enjoy a Phillies NLCS game, a Flyers home opener, and an international soccer match.

The Philadelphia Phillies played Game 2 of the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks as they look to win their second straight NL pennant, along with their second straight World Series appearance.

It’s been nearly 15 years since the Phillies won the World Series. Kathryn Roessler, a lifelong Phillies fan, said she remembers the 2008 run and the current team brings that same championship energy.

“I just feel like the clubhouse wants it in a way that they did before and you can feel it, like they are so ready,” Roessler said. “You can tell that they want to be here… It just seems like a group of friends who just happen to be doing incredibly well at a professional sport, which is just really special to see.”