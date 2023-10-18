Photo essay: Thousands pack South Philly’s Sports Complex for NLCS, Flyers home opener, and Mexico vs. Germany

A sports extravaganza took place in South Philadelphia Tuesday night with three major sports events happening at the same time — right next to each other.

Wawa celebrates its ongoing Schwarberfest as the Phillies continue their playoff run. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Thousands of dedicated sports fans packed the South Philadelphia Sports Complex on Tuesday to enjoy a Phillies NLCS game, a Flyers home opener, and an international soccer match.

The Philadelphia Phillies played Game 2 of the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks as they look to win their second straight NL pennant, along with their second straight World Series appearance.

It’s been nearly 15 years since the Phillies won the World Series. Kathryn Roessler, a lifelong Phillies fan, said she remembers the 2008 run and the current team brings that same championship energy.

“I just feel like the clubhouse wants it in a way that they did before and you can feel it, like they are so ready,” Roessler said. “You can tell that they want to be here… It just seems like a group of friends who just happen to be doing incredibly well at a professional sport, which is just really special to see.”

  • Fans wearing Flyers jerseys, Eagles, and Mexico soccer gear
    Tens of thousands of sports fans packed the South Philadelphia Sports Complex on Oct. 17, 2023 for an international soccer friendly between Mexico and Germany, the Philadelphia Flyers home opener, and Game 2 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Fans wearing Phillies gear and Flyers gear walk down the sidewalk.
  • Phillies fans line up in front of a stage with a sign that reads
    Outside of Citizens Bank Park, fans will be treated to cover bands and a carnival ride at future home games as the playoffs continue. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • People selling Mexico's national soccer team jerseys and fan gear
  • Lines of cars visible outside of Citizens Bank Park
    Plenty of traffic built up as tens of thousands of sports fans arrived at the Sports Complex. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Fans wearing Mexico's national soccer team gear pose for a photo.
  • A plane flying a banner that reads
    Wawa celebrates its ongoing Schwarberfest as the Phillies continue their playoff run. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Mexican national soccer team fans pose for a photo with a person in a Santa Claus outfit
    Ahead of a busy holiday season, Santa Claus gifted himself some beers ahead of the multiple sporting events. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A plane flies a banner that reads
    Wawa celebrates its ongoing Schwarberfest as the Phillies continue their playoff run. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A person wearing a luchador mask and a Mexico jersey stands at a grill outside of the stadium.
    Ahead of Tuesday's soccer match between Mexico and Germany, a masked luchador went to work on the grill rather than the squared circle. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A person scoops toppings on a tostada
    In typical tailgate fashion, plenty of food could be seen and smelled throughout the parking lots. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

In a friendly international soccer match, Mexico faced Germany as part of the 2023 Fall Mextour.

Leticia Morales has lived in the Philadelphia metro area since she was three and said she was so excited to see the Mexican national team in-person for the first time — especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup around the corner.

“I can’t imagine how it’s gonna be,” Morales said. “If right now we’re pack[ed], but that time we’re gonna be I think double.”

The Philadelphia Flyers emerged victorious in their home opener against the Vancouver Canucks, giving their fans a reason to return to the Wells Fargo Center later this year.

A ferris wheel and fans are visible in front of Citizens Bank Park
Game 2 of the NLCS took place at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, featuring the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A fan releases a stream of green smoke, cheering for the Mexican national soccer team
The exterior of the Wells Fargo center lit up with orange lights
The Wells Fargo Center was lit up orange for the Philadelphia Flyers home opener Tuesday evening. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A ferris wheel and streams of fans visible outside of Citizens Bank Park
    Outside of Citizens Bank Park, fans will be treated to cover bands and a carnival ride at future home games as the playoffs continue. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Three fans of Mexico's national soccer team pose for a photo
  • A close-up of food on a grill
    In typical tailgate fashion, plenty of food could be seen and smelled throughout the parking lots. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A fan holds a sign that reads
  • A young fan of Mexico's national soccer team sits on his caregiver's shoulders.
    Young Mexican national soccer team fans got to enjoy celebrating with their elders ahead of Tuesday night's match. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A fan flies a Mexican flag
Young Mexican national soccer team fans got to enjoy celebrating with their elders ahead of Tuesday night's match. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A person wearing a bear costume and a shirt that reads
Barbera Bear soaked up the positive vibes at the Sports Complex ahead of having to go hibernate during the winter. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A sign reads
Grammatical errors aside, plenty of drinks could be found throughout the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

