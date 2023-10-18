Thousands of dedicated sports fans packed the South Philadelphia Sports Complex on Tuesday to enjoy a Phillies NLCS game, a Flyers home opener, and an international soccer match.
The Philadelphia Phillies played Game 2 of the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks as they look to win their second straight NL pennant, along with their second straight World Series appearance.
It’s been nearly 15 years since the Phillies won the World Series. Kathryn Roessler, a lifelong Phillies fan, said she remembers the 2008 run and the current team brings that same championship energy.
“I just feel like the clubhouse wants it in a way that they did before and you can feel it, like they are so ready,” Roessler said. “You can tell that they want to be here… It just seems like a group of friends who just happen to be doing incredibly well at a professional sport, which is just really special to see.”
In a friendly international soccer match, Mexico faced Germany as part of the 2023 Fall Mextour.
Leticia Morales has lived in the Philadelphia metro area since she was three and said she was so excited to see the Mexican national team in-person for the first time — especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup around the corner.
“I can’t imagine how it’s gonna be,” Morales said. “If right now we’re pack[ed], but that time we’re gonna be I think double.”
The Philadelphia Flyers emerged victorious in their home opener against the Vancouver Canucks, giving their fans a reason to return to the Wells Fargo Center later this year.
