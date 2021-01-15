Flyers to honor frontline families with VIP treatment at every home game

When the Philadelphia Flyers kicked off their regular season this week, the Wells Fargo Center was sparse — a now-familiar sight for sports fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

But behind the Flyers bench and adjacent to Gritty’s game-day perch were two frontline workers: Amanda and Josh Hatheway.

The Langhorne couple, along with their young sons Westin and Carson, were the first to be recognized by the Flyers as part of a new program that honors essential workers during the pandemic.

Amanda, a nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center, cares for patients discharged from the hospital, including those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Josh, an EMT who also works for St. Mary’s, is an EMT and clinical lead for the hospital’s emergency room technicians. In addition to trauma patients who come through the ER, he treats COVID-19 patients.

It was only a few months ago, and well into the pandemic, that Amanda was diagnosed with leukemia.

After Amanda and Josh got a call from the Flyers about the home opener, they hung up in tears.

“I wasn’t even sure what happened,” Amanda said in an interview with the Flyers clubhouse. “I didn’t even know if I was allowed to do this.”