Coronavirus Pandemic

‘Collingswood Prime’: N.J. borough offers free shipping to support small businesses

An array of sandwiches from Haddon Culinary

An array of sandwiches from Haddon Culinary in Collingswood, New Jersey. (Haddon Culinary/Facebook)

A New Jersey borough is rolling out a new tool in an effort to lift up small businesses, which have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Thursday, Jan. 14, Collingswood residents can utilize a fee-free shipping service to certain shops and restaurants.

“Collingswood Prime” delivery days will be every Tuesday and Thursday.

Related Content

Residents within the eligible delivery area — which includes zip codes 08106, 08107, 08108, and 08033 — will have orders sent through Block Delivery couriers.

Customers can place their orders by 8 p.m. Monday for delivery on Tuesday, or by 8 p.m. Wednesday for delivery on Thursday.

Below is a list of participating shops and restaurants:

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Maria Pulcinella

Read more
Maria Pulcinella

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate