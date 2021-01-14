‘Collingswood Prime’: N.J. borough offers free shipping to support small businesses
A New Jersey borough is rolling out a new tool in an effort to lift up small businesses, which have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting Thursday, Jan. 14, Collingswood residents can utilize a fee-free shipping service to certain shops and restaurants.
“Collingswood Prime” delivery days will be every Tuesday and Thursday.
Residents within the eligible delivery area — which includes zip codes 08106, 08107, 08108, and 08033 — will have orders sent through Block Delivery couriers.
Customers can place their orders by 8 p.m. Monday for delivery on Tuesday, or by 8 p.m. Wednesday for delivery on Thursday.
Below is a list of participating shops and restaurants:
- All Fired Up, 802 Haddon Avenue
- Arts Plus Gallery, 704 Haddon Ave
- Candy Jar by 1892, 721 Haddon Avenue
- Cynplicity Artisan Soap Co., 684 Haddon Avenue
- East Coast Calligraphy, 821 Haddon Avenue
- Ellis Antiques, 810 Haddon Avenue
- Extraordinary ED, 808 Haddon Avenue
- Galerie Marie, 709 Haddon Avenue
- Grooveground, 647 Haddon Avenue
- Haddon Culinary, 741 Haddon Avenue
- McGarry’s Jewelers, 796 Haddon Avenue
- Occasionette, 724 Haddon Avenue
- Revolution Coffee Roasters, 809 Haddon Ave.
- Secret Origins Comics, 554 Haddon Avenue
- TAR Salon, 574 Haddon Avenue
- The Joy Shop, 740 Haddon Avenue
- Verde Salon, 4 Powell Lane
- Wild & Company, 716 Haddon Avenue
