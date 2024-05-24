‘Leaky roofs’ and ‘unsafe conditions’: Philly advocates block traffic to demand higher budget for Parks and Rec

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

A small group of activists blocked traffic in Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square area Thursday to demand more funding for the Department of Parks and Recreation.

They say city rec centers need more staff, better maintenance and longer hours — and the budget Mayor Cherelle Parker proposed earlier this spring for the Department is not sufficient.

“We went to hearings. We went to town halls,” Sunrise activist Wanya Allen said. “We didn’t want to block the roads, but it seems this is the only way that we can actually get them to listen.”

The protest comes just over a month before City Council and the Mayor must agree on a final version of next year’s budget.

Park users, advocates and some City Council members have called for more Parks & Rec funding, which they see as key to providing safe spaces for young people to play and fighting gun violence. Some want to see more staff at rec centers, better safety precautions, acceleration of capital projects promised through Rebuild and a bigger emphasis on conservation of natural park spaces.

The activists planned Thursday’s demonstration in a wealthy, majority-white area of the city.

Sonya Sanders, an activist with the Grays Ferry-based group Philly Thrive, said she frequently sees broken swings, missing equipment and closed buildings at parks in majority Black and brown neighborhoods.

“It seems as though in the upper-class neighborhoods, they’re getting the equipment; things are getting fixed faster,” she said. “In the minority neighborhoods, things go years without getting anything done.”

Despite saying as a candidate she’d like to “at least double” the city’s investment in Parks & Rec operations by the end of her first term, Parker proposed a budget for the department this spring that was largely flat.

Her $77.8 million spending plan for Parks & Rec is almost $1.7 million lower than the budget Council approved for the department this fiscal year and nearly $8.6 million lower than the amount the Department estimates it will actually spend this fiscal year.

But officials argue this apparent budget cut is deceptive. Capital project staff and supplies are shifting from Parks & Rec to Parker’s new Capital Projects Office, and one-time payments made this year’s budget seem higher. In fact, Parks & Rec officials have said they expect overall spending on parks to increase next fiscal year when responsibilities shifted to other departments and unspent money carrying over is taken into account.

“I’m hoping that I can bring some enhancement, some changes, thinking about our young people — safety, clean, green for Parks & Recreation,” Parks Commissioner Susan Slawson said during a budget hearing before council members last month.

The Department aims to keep the number of recreational programs it runs and people attending the programs flat from this fiscal year to next year. Both targets are lower than the totals for the last fiscal year.