City leaders gathered in West Philadelphia for a celebration in the form of a neighborhood beautification project.

The ACHIEVEability Impact Day is part of the group’s effort to break the cycle of poverty for West Philadelphia families through education, affordable housing, supportive services, community and economic development.

ACHIEVEability’s Jamila Harris Morrison said about 500 volunteers are focused on making the area around 60th and Marke streets cleaner and greener.

“We’re going to be painting porches for residents, giving them a fresh coat of paint on the porch, the banister, planter boxes,” she said. The work also includes “exterior window cleaning and getting new mailboxes built and address numbers. We’re going to be cleaning over 50 blocks in our community today.”

The groups also opened community gardens for the upcoming season, helped local businesses with interior and exterior improvements and worked on general block beautification efforts.

“We’ve already heard from our neighbor saying, ‘Hey, this makes me feel so good,’” Morrison said. We have many residents say, ‘How can I volunteer? How can I participate?’ So it’s just a really great collaborative effort, including the private sector, over 20 Community Partners, and our wonderful West Philadelphia Neighbors.”