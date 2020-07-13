Pa. coronavirus recovery: Philadelphia trash collection delayed this week

More Philadelphia wine & spirits stores are reopening

Seven state-run liquor stores in Philadelphia are reopening for either curbside pickup for in-store retail. Stores at 135 W. Chelten Ave. and 6824 Rising Sun Ave. reopened for shoppers on Friday.

As of Monday, stores at 3101 W. Girard Ave, 4229 N. Broad St., 6036 Woodland Ave., 215-726-4650 and 7702 City Ave. will begin filling orders for pick up. The following day, curbside pickup will resume at 4906-4908 Baltimore Ave.

Curbside pickup orders must be placed over the phone and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

In stores where shopping can resume in person, each location will have a limit of 25 people, including both customers and staff, inside at a time.

Reminder: New tax deadline is July 15

The 90-day extension to file personal income taxes this year runs out on Wednesday.

Anyone who made more than $33 in taxable income in Pennsylvania during 2019 must declare that income by midnight on July 15.

State taxes can be filed via the website PADirectFile, and federal income taxes can be filed for free, though certain income thresholds may apply. The state recommends the website Credit Karma.