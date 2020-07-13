Pa. coronavirus recovery: Philadelphia trash collection delayed this week
Updated at 1:45 p.m.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday recorded 93,015 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 6,911 deaths.
The City of Philadelphia has seen 234 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday, July 10, for a total of 27,575 cases. The city also announced two more deaths.
Philadelphia trash collection delayed this week
City officials said recycling and trash pickup will be running one day behind schedule the week of July 13, due to “increased tonnage and severe weather.”
A glut of trash from the 4th of July weekend, as well as “heavy rains and major flooding” over the weekend have interrupted waste management services.
Pandemic business shutdowns already strain trash collection in the city. Refuse that would normally accrue and be picked up at businesses, restaurants and schools is now getting curbed outside of homes, greatly increasing the volume picked up along residential streets, according to the Streets Department.
“We truly understand the unsightly look and smell that results when having trash and recycling remain on the ground,” wrote Streets Department spokespeople Keisha McCarty-Skelton and Crystal Jacobs Shipman. “The Streets Department thanks residents for their patience and apologizes for the inconvenience.”
More Philadelphia wine & spirits stores are reopening
Seven state-run liquor stores in Philadelphia are reopening for either curbside pickup for in-store retail. Stores at 135 W. Chelten Ave. and 6824 Rising Sun Ave. reopened for shoppers on Friday.
As of Monday, stores at 3101 W. Girard Ave, 4229 N. Broad St., 6036 Woodland Ave., 215-726-4650 and 7702 City Ave. will begin filling orders for pick up. The following day, curbside pickup will resume at 4906-4908 Baltimore Ave.
Curbside pickup orders must be placed over the phone and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
In stores where shopping can resume in person, each location will have a limit of 25 people, including both customers and staff, inside at a time.
Reminder: New tax deadline is July 15
The 90-day extension to file personal income taxes this year runs out on Wednesday.
Anyone who made more than $33 in taxable income in Pennsylvania during 2019 must declare that income by midnight on July 15.
State taxes can be filed via the website PADirectFile, and federal income taxes can be filed for free, though certain income thresholds may apply. The state recommends the website Credit Karma.