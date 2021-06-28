Pennsylvania officially lifts indoor face mask mandate

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

With daily COVID-19 case counts declining, Pennsylvania has officially lifted its universal face mask mandate. That means Pennsylvanians are no longer required to wear face masks indoors or outdoors.

Philadelphia, which operates independent of the state, lifted its indoor mask mandate on June 11.

Businesses still maintain the option of requiring employees, guests, or customers to wear face masks, health officials stressed.

Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson on Friday said that, as residents shift to wearing masks less often, it is important to remain resilient in the fight against the coronavirus.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to defeat COVID-19,” Johnson said. “Getting as many Pennsylvanians vaccinated as possible will offer more protection against the virus for everyone and is the fastest and safest way for us to return to our normal activities.”