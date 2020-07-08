Pa. coronavirus recovery: Advice on safe ride-sharing, mask-wearing, insects

As residents step outside, Health Department warns of insect bites

As Pennsylvanians begin to spend more time outside after several weeks of stay-at-home orders, they have other threats to be wary of — ticks and mosquitoes.

The state’s Department of Health Wednesday released a reminder to residents to take steps to protect themselves against bites from these insects.

“Ticks and mosquitoes can carry dangerous diseases that can severely impact an individual’s health if not treated properly,” Health Secretary Rachel Levine said in a statement. “It is essential that all residents know the proper ways to protect themselves against these serious diseases so they do not get sick. We encourage all Pennsylvanians to get outside and be healthy but do so in the safest way possible.”

In 2019, there were 9,009 confirmed and probable cases of Lyme disease in Pennsylvania, according to the Health Department.

There are several steps a person can take to prevent tick bites while outdoors, including walking in the center of trails and avoiding areas with high grass, using a repellent containing at least 20% DEET, wearing light-colored clothing, and doing full-body checks and taking baths after spending time outside, the department said.

Symptoms of Lyme disease include a red, swollen, bull’s-eye-shaped rash, fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, and swollen lymph nodes. If not treated, Lyme disease can affect the heart, nervous system and joints.

There were seven human cases of West Nile virus reported in the state last year. Mosquitoes that transmit West Nile breed in areas with standing water. Most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms, but about 1 in 5 show symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint paints, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

West Nile virus can cause brain swelling known as encephalitis or meningitis, which is inflammation of the membrane around the brain. Other severe symptoms include neck stiffness, confusion disorientation, coma, tremors, muscle weakness and paralysis.

The Health Department advises residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes by wearing insect repellent containing DEET between April and October, especially during dusk and dawn. Homeowners also should reduce the amount of standing water around their homes, clean the gutters, empty outside containers, and turn over plastic pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.

Anyone with symptoms of a tick or mosquito bite should contact a health care provider.