Pa. coronavirus recovery: Philly extends freeze on water shutoffs
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 90,304 coronavirus cases since the coronavirus pandemic began, and 6,754 deaths.
As of Monday, Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health has reported 26,810 cases and 1,617 deaths.
Philadelphia water shutoffs still frozen
Good news for Philadelphians unable to pay their utility bills recently: The water will stay on.
The Philadelphia Water Department has announced that it will not shut off water service to customers who fall behind on bill payments, at least through Aug. 31.
The city typically suspends water service shutoffs for residential customers between Dec. 1 and March 31, but it has continued to extend that suspension to both residential and commercial customers because of health and safety concerns arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since unpaid water bills continue to pile up, those who can’t pay should apply for help immediately. Philadelphians who qualify for the city’s assistance program can get discounted water rates and have their past-due bills removed. The city recommends that senior citizens and customers experiencing job loss, medical bills, or any other special hardship apply.