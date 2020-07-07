Pa. coronavirus recovery: Philly extends freeze on water shutoffs

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 90,304 coronavirus cases since the coronavirus pandemic began, and 6,754 deaths.

As of Monday, Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health has reported 26,810 cases and 1,617 deaths.

Philadelphia water shutoffs still frozen

Good news for Philadelphians unable to pay their utility bills recently: The water will stay on.

The Philadelphia Water Department has announced that it will not shut off water service to customers who fall behind on bill payments, at least through Aug. 31.