Most of the time he loves going to work, one 35-year-old Philadelphia sanitation worker said this week.

A Northeast Philadelphia resident and father of two, he has worked for the city’s Streets Department five days a week for seven years. The work always has its risks, but he’s enjoyed being outside and able to talk with people across the city.

Things are different now during the coronavirus pandemic.

He’s exhausted and afraid of getting sick but needs his paycheck to provide for his family. Last week, he and his coworkers had to work from Monday to Sunday, to catch up on trash pickup delays. The city stopped paying them a hazard pay of time and half, and he is still waiting on protective masks promised by Mayor Jim Kenney.

“Honestly, it’s a little depressing,” said the sanitation worker, who asked to speak anonymously for fear of retaliation. “We’re not getting the right equipment that we need. And I’m actually fearful of what I might take home to my family, you know? But we have to be out here on the front line.”