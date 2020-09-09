Another deadline to evict the 100-some people living in tents along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s Ridge Avenue headquarters came and went with protesters successfully pushing off Mayor Jim Kenney’s plan to clear the public land.

For weeks, the Kenney administration has hoped the residents and their supporters would “decamp voluntarily,” but as the city’s 9 a.m. deadline to leave came and went Wednesday, people living along the Parkway held their ground with activists backing them up with protest anthems and chants.

City cancelled their press conference but encampment leaders are having their own. They argue the city is not doing enough and they won’t go away. Parkway traffic is blocked. Police cars are around but no officers close by. pic.twitter.com/W0XSTZgBsc — Catalina Jaramillo (@cjaramillo) September 9, 2020

Encampment residents like Manuel Rodriguez — WHYY agreed to use his pseudonym — have lived in the homeless encampments since June, when they cropped up as a protest against a lack of affordable housing in the city.

For Rodriguez, the tent community has been a “blessing” compared to the bridge he used to live under.

“First of all they give you a tent, second of all they got a shower, they got a spot where you can wash your goddamn hands,” explained Rodriguez. “They got clothes and they got food.”

Encampment at Ridge Ave and Jefferson st has not been cleared out either. Leader Jennifer Bennetch said the city and clergy came in with no new offers, and so they are planning to stay. Streets are blocked and police cars and sanitation crews parked afar. pic.twitter.com/2DAwDrcCXN — Catalina Jaramillo (@cjaramillo) September 9, 2020



The community was also taking the risk of coronavirus spread very seriously, said Rodriguez, offering residents hand sanitizer and space to wash their hands.

But neighbors living around the three encampments by the Parkway, Art Museum and Ridge Avenue near the Philadelphia Housing Authority headquarters, argue the tent communities have created public health concerns, attracting drug use and piles of trash.