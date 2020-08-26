A federal judge has ruled that Philadelphia officials can clear three protest encampments of people experiencing homelessness.

Advocates and homeless persons established the camps on Von Colln Field on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the Philadelphia Art Museum’s nearby Azalea Garden, and adjacent to the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s Ridge Avenue headquarters earlier this year. With tents and signs, they intended to draw attention to a critical shortage of affordable housing in the city.

The Kenney administration, last week, posted public notice of plans to remove the encampments, but these efforts were stalled by a federal lawsuit filed on Aug.18 that accused the city of violating the residents’ constitutional right to protest.

U.S. District Court Judge Eduardo C. Robreno issued an order Tuesday afternoon ruling that the city could elect to move ahead with its plans to vacate the camps –– so long as they provided 72 hours notice.

“We appreciate the time the courts gave us, but we’re extremely disappointed with the judge’s decision,” said Michael Huff, a pro bono attorney who filed suit on camp organizers’ behalf.

The city, which has meanwhile been locked in negotiations with camp organizers, did not immediately issue a statement on the ruling, saying their lawyers were still reviewing the order.

Activists formed the three camps following unrest over the police killing of George Floyd in late June. Now home to more than 100 residents, the camps have been the site of conflict between city officials and organizers, some of whom erected barricades following notices that the city would clear the camps last week.

Neighborhood residents in both the Sharswood community and the Art Museum area have called on the city to dismantle the encampments. Sharswood residents said the Ridge Avenue camp threatened progress on a supermarket development expected to break ground this summer, while people who live near the Parkway said the encampments have caused “disruptions.”