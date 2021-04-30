Assistant U.S. Secretary for Health Dr. Rachel Levine says mass vaccination sites, including the two FEMA-backed clinics in Philadelphia, are among the reasons why there’s a “light at the end of the tunnel” when it comes to the end of the pandemic.

“We have made extraordinary progress because of work being done on the ground,” Levine told reporters following a tour of the clinic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, which officially opened on March 3 and is currency scheduled to close the last week in May.

On April 10, Philadelphia opened its second FEMA vaccination clinic in the parking lot behind Esperanza Academy Charter School in Hunting Park, in one of the city’s most undervaccinated ZIP codes. It’s open six days a week for eight weeks.

Combined, the two sites have administered more than 290,000 doses of vaccine — more than a quarter of all vaccinations given in the city so far.

“We’re not there yet, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel and it’s through these vaccines that we’re going to get there,” said Levine.