Philadelphia Women’s Theatre Festival is the brainchild of Polly Edelstein and Christine Petrini, who met in graduate school at Villanova.

Edelstein, in conversation with WHYY’s Priyanka Tewari says, the festival was born in response to a drama professor’s call to create a manifesto that addressed “what sucked about theater, why, and what we were going to do to change it.”

For Edelstein, at the forefront was parity, and how there were so few opportunities for women, especially women in leadership as playwrights or directors, artistic directors.