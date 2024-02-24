A protégé of Albert Barnes amassed his own art collection worth millions. Now it’s for sale

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

At the threshold of Freeman’s/Hindman’s auction house at 2400 Market Street is a decal of two inverted question marks, implying a query to visitors as they both enter and exit: What do you see?

It was a question Sidney Rothberg pressed upon anyone looking at his prized art collection that filled his penthouse on the Parkway in Philadelphia.

“He said that when anyone looked at a painting, they saw things that he never ever saw,” said Rothberg’s daughter, Saranne, who grew up surrounded by her father’s collection. “If he just allowed the person the freedom to really talk about what they connected to in a painting, then he could even learn more.”

Rothberg died in 2008 at age 83. His successful career in the financial sector funded his lifelong fascination with art. During two sessions next Tuesday and Wednesday, Freeman’s will auction 242 pieces, which is expected to generate at least $3 million.

Rothberg’s sensibility as a collector was informed by Albert Barnes, who had strong ideas about the educational potential of looking at art. He learned about art at the Barnes Foundation and subsequently challenged visitors to pay attention to their own reactions when they looked at the walls of his home covered floor-to-ceiling with art.

But Rothberg was a very private person. Only a few people were invited inside, even scholars, curators, and dealers who knew about his vast collection. He rarely loaned works out. Many pieces going to auction have not been seen in 50 years or more.

That’s why this Freeman’s exhibition is not just for auction hopefuls: Saranne and Freeman’s head of American art, Raphael Chatroux, designed the pre-auction exhibition to allow the general public to see these pieces before they disappear back into private hands.

“The collection has been here for decades, but it has not been seen or shown for all that time,” Chatroux said. “It was important for everyone who may have known that it existed to see it in the flesh before all those works are dispersed again throughout the globe.”

“We really wanted to put up something special so that all Philadelphians could see it,” he said.