Come in for a Filipino ‘Group Hug’ at the Fabric Workshop and Museum

Entering “Group Hug,” a new interactive installation at the Fabric Workshop and Museum, is like stepping inside a tequila sunrise.

The walk-through piece is blanketed in orange and pink lighting. New York-based artist Risa Puno said the comic-book aesthetic was inspired by the recent Barbie and Willy Wonka movies.

“I affectionately call it Halo-Halo. It’s a Filipino dessert,” she said. “It’s this ice cream dessert that’s got a mix of different things. Halo-Halo means ‘mix’ in Tagalog.”

Visitors exiting the elevator on the eighth floor of the Fabric Workshop are immediately confronted with a curtain that asks them to enter either from the left or the right: “Cared” and “Care,” respectively.

Don’t worry: Visitors will ultimately experience both before they exit again.

Once inside, the “Care” people are asked to play a version of Whac-A-Mole. Spheres randomly light up atop wooden shipping crates labeled “Fragile” and “Handle with Care.” Visitors can hit them with a mallet as points add up on a digital scoreboard.

On the other side of the room the “Cared” people find large hexahedron pods — inspired by coconuts — filled with soft, plush leaves. Visitors are invited to sit inside the pods, which automatically recline back into the coconut and envelop them with soothing sounds. After a certain length of time the recliner returns upright and a voice asks the sitters to step out: “Know you have been cared for.”

Here is how the game works: Points earned by the Whac-a-Mole players are translated into time spent inside the coconuts. So the harder the “Care” players work, the better the “Cared” players are served.

Then, the roles are switched.

“Group Hug” has an arcade vibe and is meant to be fun. It’s also based on Puno’s personal life: Her father developed a debilitating medical condition late in life. His specific issue is never described, but Puno said it’s a chronic condition requiring constant care. It rewrote her family dynamic as the patriarch became the patient.

“I speak through the language of play, and for me Whac-a-Mole was the most appropriate game,” she said. “Whac-a-Mole is a game that has a lot of urgency and a lot of anxiety. That’s what the process of dealing with my dad’s health issues has been like…trying to just deal with whatever pops up.”