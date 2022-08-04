Man or mouse?: Former Eagle Brian Westbrook writes children’s book

“Brian Westbrook is one of the best stories ever, what he went through to get to where he is,” said co-author and sportscaster Lesley Van Arsdall. “I contacted Brian and it happened to be the perfect time in his life. He has three young children, and was up for the idea of writing his story in a children’s point of view.”

Van Arsdall, who was cut from Philly TV station CBS3 in a wave of layoffs in 2020, is a mother of two young boys. She had never covered Westbrook as a reporter – he had left the Eagles before she started covering sports – but said she had met him several times before approaching him with an idea for a picture book.

“I just kind of had that image of a mouse in my head. I was trying to think of a very small animal that has a big heart,” she said. “And they can be cute. I was watching a lot of kids’ movies at the time and thought, ‘Oh, we can make that cute.’”

“If Leslie came to me with this idea 20 years ago when I was 22 years old with no kids and family, I would not have done this book. It would not have made sense,” said Westbrook. “But because every night I’m reading books to my children — I have three children, Bria, Brian, and Brielle, 9, 5, and 3 — and always trying to give them a good story with a good meaning, a good lesson behind it.”

The mouse in the book is based on Brian’s life, growing up smaller than the other kids but determined to play serious football.

“Too small,” is the constant refrain from coaches, from high school, college, and the pros. “Tough little fella, but I’m not sure he has what it takes.”

“There were countless people that would say, ‘You can only be this, or you can’t be that.’ I never want that to limit me. I never want that to be the thing that says I can’t do something. I want my children and other children that read the book to understand that your world is limitless. You can be anything and everything as long as you’re willing to work hard for it.”