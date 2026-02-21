Studio 2 Extra: Remembering Isaiah Zagar

Studio 2 co-host Avi Wolfman-Arent is joined by Jeremiah Zagar, filmmaker and son of Isaiah Zagar.

Air Date: February 20, 2026 2:44 pm
Listen 05:59
Isaiah Zagar waving to the camera in the courtyard at the magic gardens

Isaiah Zagar was right at home in the Magic Gardens courtyard. (Courtesy of Philadelphia's Magic Gardens)

Prolific mosaic artist, Isaiah Zagar, died yesterday at 86. His legacy is reflected in the 50,000 square feet of shattered mirrors, broken dishes, bicycle parts, and other found objects adorning the city of Philadelphia. Studio 2 co-host Avi Wolfman-Arent is joined by Jeremiah Zagar, a director whose credits include “Hustle,” “Task,” and a 2008 documentary about his father, titled “In a Dream.”

Brought to you by Studio 2

