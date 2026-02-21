Studio 2 Extra: Remembering Isaiah Zagar
Studio 2 co-host Avi Wolfman-Arent is joined by Jeremiah Zagar, filmmaker and son of Isaiah Zagar.Listen 05:59
Prolific mosaic artist, Isaiah Zagar, died yesterday at 86. His legacy is reflected in the 50,000 square feet of shattered mirrors, broken dishes, bicycle parts, and other found objects adorning the city of Philadelphia. Studio 2 co-host Avi Wolfman-Arent is joined by Jeremiah Zagar, a director whose credits include “Hustle,” “Task,” and a 2008 documentary about his father, titled “In a Dream.”
