This weekend, Opera Philadelphia continues its season of original, digital streaming films with “The Island We Made,” a slow, emotionally delicate film about a drag queen and her mother.

Lasting about 10 minutes, “The Island We Made” is set inside a middle-class home decorated in soft pinks, baby blues, and turquoise. All the windows are covered with vertical blinds; daylight peeks through and blankets the room in a dull haze.

In the middle of it all, is a drag queen standing almost seven feet tall in heels, dressed in a buttery yellow sheath dress, her bald head bedazzled with paste-on crystals and her hands glittering in jewel-covered gloves. She delicately glides between the porcelain figurines arranged on doilies, taking an ornate china tea set out of a glass hutch.

That is Sasha Velour, known for her extravagant performances on “Ru Paul’s Drag Race,” but here making a star turn in dramatically understated fashion.

“Making tea and smearing peanut butter on graham crackers, arranging [them] in a star, those simple, mundane tasks do take me back to parts of my own life,” Velour said. “At its simplest, it is a space that is about love and trying to truly see someone and understand them.”

“The Island We Made” is a lullaby about mothers, and the parts of their relationships with children that are left unspoken. The lyrics are repetitive: “My lungs, your voice, you made me, you fed me.”