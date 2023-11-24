From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

1812 Production’s annual send-up of current events starts gently. It can be traumatic if you choose to partake in the news cycle. The characters onstage acknowledge that being informed is not always emotionally easy, and confide to the audience: How are we going to write this show? The one you’re watching right now?

You may try to weave and bob your way around stories of congressional stalemates, two major wars, gun violence, and the inflationary “soft landing” gymnastics of the Federal Reserve by distracting yourself with your favorite pop star. But then get tangled in the whirlwind of Taylor Swift nation.

“I need a distraction from the distraction!” cries Jennifer Childs on stage.

1812 has shown it knows how to navigate the minefield of news. For 18 years, it has staged “This Is the Week That Is,” a variety show based on current events.

This year, the play marks the company’s 100th production.

In 1997, Childs co-founded 1812 Productions with the goal of doing nothing but comedy theater, and she has never run out of material.

“I look at everything in the world with a comedic lens,” Childs said. “It’s how I grapple with things that I don’t understand. It’s how I take the power away from things that scare me and transform fear into joy.”

In its 26 years, 1812 Productions has produced 10 world premieres by outside writers and 40 original plays. A student of comedy history, Childs is serious about funny: even her most frothy comedy confection has a core of earnest truth.

“If you tell a joke and people don’t laugh at it, and there’s nothing underneath it, you fall flat on the ground,” she said. “But if you have this base of something that is true, even if they don’t laugh they connect to that truth. Otherwise, what are we doing?”

“This Is The Week” is written by a committee, largely in bull sessions starting months before curtain, to get a wide variety of perspectives on news headlines. The writer’s room mantra is: Make fun of the smoke, not the fire. That means the jokes don’t make light of serious issues like disease, war, or gun violence, but rather the way people respond to those concerns.

“It’s a roundabout way to get us to laugh at some of the things without pointing directly at the issues, but how those issues may affect our daily lives,” director Melanie Cotton said. “It’s not about being pointy as much as opening the door for us to maybe even laugh at ourselves.”